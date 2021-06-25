-
Zach Johnson shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson holes birdie putt from off the green at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Zach Johnson sinks a 22-foot putt from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
