Wyndham putts well but delivers a 7-over 77 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 152nd at 8 over; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Wyndham Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Clark's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 89 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 5 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 6 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 7 over for the round.
