William McGirt shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Brice Garnett, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour, and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McGirt hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, McGirt hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 under for the round.
