  • Will Gordon shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Will Gordon's 156-yard approach from the rough onto the green sets up a 14-foot putt to birdie the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Gordon's solid rough shot to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Will Gordon's 156-yard approach from the rough onto the green sets up a 14-foot putt to birdie the par-4 10th hole.