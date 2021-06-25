Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Gordon had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Gordon's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gordon's 74 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Gordon had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gordon's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.