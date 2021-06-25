-
Vincent Whaley shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
