Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
