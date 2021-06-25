-
Tyler McCumber shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
McCumber got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McCumber tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 4 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McCumber's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
