-
-
Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Duncan hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Duncan's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 under for the round.
-
-