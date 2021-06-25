-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Troy Merritt in the second round at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt sinks a 36-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Merritt finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under with Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; and Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Troy Merritt's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Merritt hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 5 under for the round.
