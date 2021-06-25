-
Tony Finau putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau nearly aces No. 8 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
