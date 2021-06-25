-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Tom Lewis in the second round at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Highlights
Tom Lewis drains 16-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Tom Lewis makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tom Lewis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lewis finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tom Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Lewis hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
