Tom Hoge shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 third, Hoge's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoge at even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 over for the round.
