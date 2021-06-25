-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr.'s his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 6 over for the round.
