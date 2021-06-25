-
Talor Gooch finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Gooch reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gooch at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gooch hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's tee shot went 145 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
