Sung Kang putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Sung Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.
