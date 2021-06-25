  • Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink lands his 232-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink dials in second to set up birdie at Travelers

