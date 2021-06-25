-
-
Stewart Cink shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Stewart Cink dials in second to set up birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink lands his 232-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 20th at 5 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Cink's 72 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Cink hit his 235 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
-
-