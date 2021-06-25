-
Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 99th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings Jr. chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Stallings Jr.'s 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 under for the round.
Stallings Jr. got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings Jr.'s tee shot went 246 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings Jr.'s tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Stallings Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Stallings Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
