-
-
Strong putting brings Si Woo Kim an even-par round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 134th at 4 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Si Woo Kim had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kim's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.
-
-