June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Straka's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Straka's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Straka hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.
