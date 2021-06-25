-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
Muñoz his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 2 over for the round.
-
-