-
-
Sebastian Cappelen putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Sebastian Cappelen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his round tied for 125th at 3 over; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Seamus Power, Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Maverick McNealy, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Sebastian Cappelen hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to even for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
-
-