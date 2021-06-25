-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at even for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
