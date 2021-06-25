-
Seamus Power putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Seamus Power had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Power's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Power hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Power had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
