  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler holes 27-footer for birdie at Travelers

    In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th hole.