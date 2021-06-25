-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler holes 27-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 first, Scheffler's 130 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Scheffler hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
