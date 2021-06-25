  • Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship

  • Players and caddies try to hit a 40-foot wide floating target at the 2021 Travelers Championship. Scott Stallings wins the closest-to-the-pin contest and $10,000 towards a charity of his choice, the Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative in Knoxville, Tennessee.
    Players compete in 15 1/2 hole competition at Travelers Championship

