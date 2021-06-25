-
-
Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
-
Features
Players compete in 15 1/2 hole competition at Travelers Championship
Players and caddies try to hit a 40-foot wide floating target at the 2021 Travelers Championship. Scott Stallings wins the closest-to-the-pin contest and $10,000 towards a charity of his choice, the Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
Stallings got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
-
-