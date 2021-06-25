-
-
Scott Piercy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Piercy got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Piercy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-