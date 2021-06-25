-
Scott Harrington finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Harrington hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 80th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 10th, Harrington's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
Harrington got a double bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Harrington hit his 122 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
