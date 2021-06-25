-
Scott Brown shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 third, Brown's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 3 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brown had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Brown hit his 256 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Brown's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
