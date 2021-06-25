  • Satoshi Kodaira putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.