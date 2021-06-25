-
-
Satoshi Kodaira putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Satoshi Kodaira got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira his second shot was a drop and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
-
-