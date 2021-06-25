-
Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ryder hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
