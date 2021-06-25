-
-
Sam Burns shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 25, 2021
Sam Burns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 10 under, Jason Day is in 2nd at 9 under, and Bubba Watson is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Burns missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Burns to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Burns's tee shot went 210 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-