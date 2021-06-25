-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Ryan Moore in the second round at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryan Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Moore's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
