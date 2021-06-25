-
Ryan Brehm putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 99th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Ryan Brehm hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
Brehm got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
