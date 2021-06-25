-
Ryan Armour delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the second at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Armour finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Talor Gooch and Mark Hubbard; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Ryan Armour had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Armour's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Armour hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Armour hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.
