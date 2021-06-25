-
Russell Knox putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 14th, Russell Knox's 120 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Knox chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Knox's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Knox's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
