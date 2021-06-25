-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Russell Henley in the second round at the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Henley finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Kramer Hickok; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Russell Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Henley's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
