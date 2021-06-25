-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 43-foot putt for eagle. This put Sabbatini at 2 under for the round.
After a 238 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sabbatini had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
