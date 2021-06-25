-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 second, Sloan's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sloan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Sloan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
