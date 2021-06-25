-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
