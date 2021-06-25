-
Robby Shelton putts himself to a 6-under 64 in second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Robby Shelton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Shelton finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Brice Garnett and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter, and Ryan Armour are tied for 7th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Robby Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Shelton's 206 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Shelton had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.
