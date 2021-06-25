-
Rob Oppenheim shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 110th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Oppenheim had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 under for the round.
