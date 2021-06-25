-
Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's bunker play leads to birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Fowler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Fowler to 5 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 6 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 5 over for the round.
