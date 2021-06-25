-
Richy Werenski comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Werenski finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Brice Garnett, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour, and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Richy Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Werenski's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Werenski hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
