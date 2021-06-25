-
Rafael Campos shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafael Campos hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 99th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Campos hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Campos had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
