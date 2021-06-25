-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Kevin Kisner is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Bubba Watson, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
