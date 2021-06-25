-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Travelers Championship
-
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson sinks a 2-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
Mickelson missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 341-yard par-4 second, Mickelson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Mickelson's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
-
-