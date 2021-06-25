-
Peter Malnati putts himself to an even-par second round of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 58th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Troy Merritt, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Brice Garnett, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Peter Malnati got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
