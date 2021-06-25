-
Paul Casey shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey makes up-and-down birdie at Travelers
In the second round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey chips to 6 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Casey had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Casey's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
