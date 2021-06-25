-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 9 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
