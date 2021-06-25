-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kramer Hickok, Satoshi Kodaira tied for the lead at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira both carded 7-under 63’s, placing them in a tie for the lead by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Rodgers hit his 230 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
